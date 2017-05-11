Kosair Kid gets special, new playhouse - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Kosair Kid gets special, new playhouse

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A special delivery arrived at one Louisville girl's home today.

The girl is seven-year-old Ryan Neighbors. Ryan has spina bifida and is wheelchair bound, and received a new Kosair Playhouse on Tuesday.

The playhouse was built by Bradley Homes and Wehr Constructors, along with Youthbuild Louisville and other local organizations.

It allows Ryan to enjoy the outdoors without any limits.

"The playhouse is designed specifically for Ryan, and Ryan really needs to be able to get around inside the playhouse in her wheelchair," Lynn Rippy of Youthbuild Louisville said. "She's got a little kitchen set in the playhouse, a little chandelier, she can also play and do her home work in there. We have a deck for her to be able to do her homework and store all of her toys."

Ryan, who is a Kosair Kid, also participates in beauty pageants and was the first person in a wheelchair to model in Chicago's Fashion Week.

