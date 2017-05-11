Caught on Camera: Pub owner says teacher charged with arson is on video

Deborah Koch, owner of Wicked Eyed Woman, said the suspect is one of the pub's regulars. (Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Surveillance video helped lead to the arrest of a Hardin County English teacher now facing arson charges.

Elizabethtown Police said Brant Weiss, 29, set a fire both inside and outside a local restaurant. It happened at the Wicked Eyed Woman Gastro Pub on West Dixie on the downtown square. The teacher works at John Hardin High School.

"It was just a normal busy Friday night," said Wicked Eyed Woman owner Deborah Koch.

She said what happened at her popular pub beginning on May 5th, still has her and her staff in disbelief.

"We were in absolute shock, absolute complete shock," Koch said.

About 100 people were inside the pub just before closing time, when Elizabethtown Police said Weiss, one of the pub's regulars, set a fire in the restroom.

"A customer noticed and ran into the bathroom," Koch said.

At the time, no one knew who was responsible. But in the early morning hours, Koch started looking through her surveillance video.

A camera over the bar caught Weiss go into the restroom, and when he came out moments later, sparks could be seen in the surveillance video.

Koch says she couldn't believe what she was watching, as Weiss, who once worked there as a part-time DJ, was seen on video looking back into the restroom after setting the fire. He then headed to the bar.

Koch believed he was looking to see if the fire was going. She's relieved other customers smelled smoke, and is thankful they ran in to quickly put it out.

"I cannot wrap my head around it, how somebody that we know, would do something like this," Koch said.

Police said it didn't stop there. The next day on May 6, Weiss came back. He allegedly set a fire in an outdoor flower box with his cigarette lighter. He later confessed, saying he had a few drinks.

Weiss is charged with two counts of arson. John Wright, a spokesman with Hardin County Schools, told WAVE 3 News the district is also conducting an investigation, and will look at what police found.

"In my time in Hardin County Schools, that's never happened, but this happened on Mr. Weiss's own time away from school," Wright said.

Weiss, who's already faced a judge, is charged with two counts of first-degree arson.

