Hopkins Co. preschools among the best in the state

Hopkins County preschool students are getting some of the best education in the state according to a new study on Kentucky preschools.

The district got the highest possible rating for the quality rating and improvement system.

It's governed by the state's Department of Education and Health and Family Services.

Every school district in the state is required to participate.

The district got a five-star rating in all four categories.

