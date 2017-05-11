Newest Louisville public library nearing completion

The South Central Regional Library is located at the corner of Jefferson Boulevard and McCawley Road. (Source: Jeff Knight, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Construction on Louisville's newest public library is expected to be complete in the coming months.

The South-Central Regional Library is located near Jefferson Mall, at the corner of Jefferson Boulevard and McCawley Road. Thursday, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer got a sneak peek at the work.

"You can really just envision people flocking here," Mayor Fischer said. "Just like that have at the Southwest Regional Library as well."

When complete, the library will be a state-of-the-art, environmentally-friendly building. It will also house $1 million worth of new books and media.

