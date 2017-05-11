Madisonville rolls out routes for new bus transit system

In about a week, two buses will load up from their station on Arch Street almost every morning and transport passengers around town. City officials and local businesses helped map out the two different routes, but they won't be set in stone.

If you aren't near a stop, call the city two days ahead of time, and they'll pick you up wherever you are.

"They try to place all stops within three-quarters of a mile, so they can deviate within that three-quarters of a mile and they will come and pick you up. Tomorrow they're back on the regular route," said city Administrator Greg Brasher.

Brasher said more routes and buses may be in the transit system's future once organizers get a better reading of how many people use them. It still gives people like Christy Patterson more options when getting her mother to the doctor.

"I just think it will be a little more accessible, and go more places. Cabs are expensive," Patterson said.

The buses work their way through every stop on their route in around an hour. For now, they'll run from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays after a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, May 16.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.