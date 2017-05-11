Plans in place to improve safety at Henderson public park

Mannequin heads and old cars can be spotted on the home’s lawn.More >>
When people in the Algonquin neighborhood are asked what their community needs. The response is almost always the same. “They need more stuff down here for the kids to do,” Aundrea Thomas said.More >>
The State Bank of Indiana was built in 1837. Since the bank closed, the building has served as a church, home to the Red Cross, and even a nightclub. Soon, TheatreWorks of Southern Indiana will open with big plans for the future.More >>
Father Joseph Hemmerle was director and camp counselor for Camp Tall Trees in Meade County for 30 years. In November, Hemmerle was acquitted on one charge of engaging in a sexual act but was found guilty on a count of inappropriate touching.More >>
Elizabethtown Police said Brant Weiss, 29, set a fire both inside and outside a local restaurant. It happened at the Wicked Eyed Woman Gastro Pub on West Dixie on the downtown square.More >>
