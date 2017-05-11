Attorney General wants to hold gyms accountable for long term membership fees

The business formerly known as SNAP Fitness failed to register with the state for two years. (Source: Dale Mader, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – When you pay to join a gym, you expect it to be open for the duration of that membership. To ensure that, health clubs and spas must register with the state. Kentucky's top law enforcer says some places aren't doing that.

There are nearly 200 health spas registered with the state's office of the Attorney General. Four fitness centers across the state are in the middle of litigation for failing to register.

Benjamin Long with the Office of the Attorney General said registrations hold gyms accountable for their member’s potential losses.

Get Fit 24/7 on Bardstown Road opened five years ago, and said it doesn't even put it's members in a position to lose. The owner, Jane Nusseibeh, said she never imagined her decision to allow members to pay month-to-month fees, would have such an impact on her business.

“They liked it a lot and it's bad for the business owner because you can never predict what going to happen down the road, but the members love it,” Nusseibeh said.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Attorney for Louisville priest rejects plea deal in child sex abuse, sodomy case

+ Caught on Camera: Pub owner says teacher charged with arson is on video

+ Residents want Valley Station property cleaned up

Even though Nusseibeh isn't contracted as a gym, she is still required to register with the state.

"You have these entities that you find in every community in Kentucky, and we want to make sure they are in compliance," Long said.

One of the complaints filed by the Office of the Attorney General is against the business formerly known as SNAP Fitness on La Grange Road. The gym, listed as No Limit Fitness, failed to register for two years. Registration holds these types of businesses accountable for long term membership fees if the business goes under.

"This is actually the first gym I joined that was not a yearlong contract," David Nielson said.

Nielson said month-to-month gyms are rare, so it's important to know if your gym is registered with the state.

Nusseibeh said she's happy with her business model.

"Even the phone companies are going to contract free, so I have to be doing something right," Nusseibeh said.

The Attorney General expects to take action against five more fitness centers before July.

If you own a business that has not registered, or joined a gym that closed shortly after, contact Andy Beshear’s office at (502) 696-5300. You can also complete a complaint form here.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.