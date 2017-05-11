Police responding to shooting in Park Hill

Reports of a shooting at 13th and Brashear came in around 7:00 p.m. Thursday (Source: Greg Schapker, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are responding to a shooting in the Park Hill neighborhood.

The call came in just after 7:00 p.m. of a person shot at 13th Street and Brashear Drive, Metrosafe confirms.

No information is known about the victim or any suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tipline at 574-LMPD.

WAVE 3 News has a crew en route to the scene.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

