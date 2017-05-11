Feel Good Friday: Your weekly recap of uplifting stories

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Here's a look back at five uplifting, feel-good stories from this week.

1. The mother of a son with special needs took to Facebook to thank another mom for a thoughtful act of kindness and a great piece of parenting.

2. A special delivery arrived at one Louisville girl's home today from Kosair Kids.

3. A new group at a Pennsylvania high school leaves 1,200 inspirational notes on classmates' lockers

4. A police officer in Georgia went the extra mile to help a 12-year-old girl who was caught trying to steal shoes for her younger sister.

5. Community theater to add entertainment to New Albany’s booming downtown

And for more feel-good content today and every day, be sure to bookmark our Uplifting section by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.