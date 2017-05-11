Man gets 5 years in prison after death of dermatologist

NEW YORK (AP) - A man who pleaded guilty to a drug charge after a New York dermatologist died of cocaine and alcohol intoxication in his apartment building was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison.
U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman announced the punishment for James Holder, who had pleaded guilty to maintaining a drug distribution house. Prosecutors had sought a sentence of more than six years.
The case also resulted in a guilty plea earlier this year by a producer of "The Deuce," an HBO pilot starring James Franco that focuses on the rise of the porn industry in New York in the 1970s and '80s. Marc Henry Johnson is awaiting sentencing.
Johnson and Holder were arrested after the October 2015 death of Dr. Kiersten Cerveny, a mother of three who was found unconscious in the lobby of Holder's Manhattan apartment building after she overdosed in Holder's apartment.
Authorities said the 38-year-old Long Island doctor had been snorting cocaine as she shared drinks with Johnson at a Lower East Side nightspot. They said Johnson was seen on the surveillance cameras of Holder's building dragging Cerveny down to the lobby. Police said he then called 911 and took off when emergency crews arrived.
In a letter to the judge, Holder apologized and blamed drugs.
His lawyer, Matthew Kluger, successfully argued in a letter entered into the public record Thursday that his client should not be subjected to a $1 million restitution order because Cerveny was responsible for her death.
Kluger said friends of Cerveny had observed her drinking wine, vodka, beer and tequila shots and doing lines of cocaine at a bar and in a hotel room she and her friends had secured for the night.
He said in court that she went to Holder's building to meet Johnson rather than to get drugs.
In announcing the sentence, the judge said Holder behaved badly in not helping Cerveny after she overdosed.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order on Thursday launching a commission to review alleged voter fraud and voter suppression in the U.S. election system.More >>
President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order on Thursday launching a commission to review alleged voter fraud and voter suppression in the U.S. election system.More >>
Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe is piece-by-piece undermining the White House's most recent explanations about the firing of FBI Director James Comey during testimony before a Senate committee ThursdayMore >>
Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe is piece-by-piece undermining the White House's most recent explanations about the firing of FBI Director James Comey during testimony before a Senate committee ThursdayMore >>
Police have released surveillance video that shows a gunman calmly walking into a San Bernardino elementary school minutes before he opened fire in a classroom, killing his estranged wife and an 8-year-old boyMore >>
Police have released surveillance video that shows a gunman calmly walking into a San Bernardino elementary school minutes before he opened fire in a classroom, killing his estranged wife and an 8-year-old boyMore >>
Officials from the world's eight Arctic nations will meet in Alaska amid concerns about the sensitive region after President Trump called for more oil drilling and development.More >>
Officials from the world's eight Arctic nations will meet in Alaska amid concerns about the sensitive region after President Trump called for more oil drilling and development.More >>
The collapse of a tunnel containing radioactive waste at the Hanford nuclear weapons complex underscored what critics have long been saying: The toxic remnants of the Cold War are being stored in haphazard and unsafe conditions around the countryMore >>
The collapse of a tunnel containing radioactive waste at the Hanford nuclear weapons complex underscored what critics have long been saying: The toxic remnants of the Cold War are being stored in haphazard and unsafe conditions around the countryMore >>
Police in West Virginia's Capitol have arrested a journalist who they said was trying "aggressively" to get past Secret Service agents and yelling questions at U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom PriceMore >>
Police in West Virginia's Capitol have arrested a journalist who they said was trying "aggressively" to get past Secret Service agents and yelling questions at U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom PriceMore >>
President Donald Trump has welcomed Vladimir Putin's top diplomat to the White House for Trump's highest level face-to-face contact with a Russian government official since he took office in January.More >>
President Donald Trump has welcomed Vladimir Putin's top diplomat to the White House for Trump's highest level face-to-face contact with a Russian government official since he took office in January.More >>
President Donald Trump is defending his firing of FBI Director James ComeyMore >>
President Donald Trump is defending his firing of FBI Director James ComeyMore >>
A group of turkey hunters got a good laugh from some daring deer in central IndianaMore >>
A group of turkey hunters got a good laugh from some daring deer in central IndianaMore >>
President Donald Trump's go-it-alone foreign policy is weakening America's standing at a time of tumult in the world, Kofi Annan tells The Associated Press in a wide-ranging interviewMore >>
President Donald Trump's go-it-alone foreign policy is weakening America's standing at a time of tumult in the world, Kofi Annan tells The Associated Press in a wide-ranging interviewMore >>
The first appeals court to hear a challenge to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban appeared unconvinced that it should ignore the Republican's repeated promises to impose a Muslim banMore >>
The first appeals court to hear a challenge to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban appeared unconvinced that it should ignore the Republican's repeated promises to impose a Muslim banMore >>