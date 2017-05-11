America's 'Most Craveable" fast foods listed for National Eat What You Want Day

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - May 11 is National Eat What You Want Day.

Postmates released a list of America's Most Craved Fast Foods to celebrate the holiday:

#1: Big Mac (McDonald's)

#2: Chicken Sandwich (Chick-fil-A)

#3: Crunchy Taco (Taco Bell)

#4: Whopper (Burger King)

#5: McNuggets (McDonald's)

#6: Cheese Pizza (Pizza Hut)

#7: Original Recipe Fried Chicken (KFC)

#8: Baconator (Wendy's)

#9: Roast Beef Sandwich (Arby's)



In honor of the holiday, Postmates is also delivering a free Big Mac to the first 20,000 Louisville dwellers who download Postmates and order on May 11.

To redeem the offer, download the Postmates app here, add a Big Mac to your cart from your local McDonald's and use the code EATWHATEVER to get it for free.

