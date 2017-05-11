America's 'Most Craveable" fast foods listed for National Eat Wh - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

America's 'Most Craveable" fast foods listed for National Eat What You Want Day

A Louisville-area McDonalds (Source: WAVE 3 News) A Louisville-area McDonalds (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - May 11 is National Eat What You Want Day.

Postmates released a list of America's Most Craved Fast Foods to celebrate the holiday:

#1: Big Mac (McDonald's)
#2: Chicken Sandwich (Chick-fil-A)
#3: Crunchy Taco (Taco Bell)
#4: Whopper (Burger King)
#5: McNuggets (McDonald's)
#6: Cheese Pizza (Pizza Hut)
#7: Original Recipe Fried Chicken (KFC)
#8: Baconator (Wendy's)
#9: Roast Beef Sandwich (Arby's) 

In honor of the holiday, Postmates is also delivering a free Big Mac to the first 20,000 Louisville dwellers who download Postmates and order on May 11.

To redeem the offer, download the Postmates app here, add a Big Mac to your cart from your local McDonald's and use the code EATWHATEVER to get it for free.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly