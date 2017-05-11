Metro Council appoints Dr. Ricky Jones to police advisory board

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Council met Thursday night and emerged from the meeting with some big decisions made.

Dr. Ricky Jones, a University of Louisville professor, was appointed to sit on the Citizens Commission on Police Accountability.

He was confirmed by an 11-8 vote.

Mayor Greg Fischer issued a statement via spokesperson Jean Porter in response to the appointment.

"Dr. Ricky Jones is a respected advocate for justice in our community, and the Mayor believes he will bring an important perspective to the Commission’s work," the statement said. "We appreciate the Council being supportive of his nomination as we work to increase diversity of experience and perspectives on all our boards and commissions."

Another big development from the meeting, hookah bars and electronic cigarettes have been added to the Louisville Metro Smoking Ban ordinance.

By a vote of 15-6, the Louisville Metro Council amended the smoking ban ordinance Thursday night. The original ordinance was passed by the Metro Council in 2008.

In the new version of the ordinance, an electronic smoking device is defined as any device containing or delivering nicotine that a person can use to inhale vapor.

There is an exemption for establishments in operation as of March 1, 2017, that have non-tobacco products available to smoke through a hookah. Establishments that sell alcoholic beverages, or are licensed as a food service establishment, are also exempt.

There is also an exemption for the tasting of any non-nicotine related products from an electronic smoking device, at electronic smoking retail stores.

“Everyone agrees the smoking ban has gone a long way in protecting public health,” said Councilwoman Vicki Aubrey Welch (D-13),

who is the primary sponsor of the ordinance. “As new products come on line we need to make sure they are included to maintain the protections we are now providing the public.”

Smoking is not allowed 15 feet outside the entrance to any building, except for hookah establishments.

The final version of the ordinance was approved with bipartisan support, and input from the Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness.

