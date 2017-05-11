Student archers compete in Louisville

The National Archery in the Schools competition brings 15,000 people to Louisville. (Source: Dale Mader, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE (WAVE) - The National Archery in the Schools Program is hosting its national competition at the Kentucky Exposition Center this week.

The event brings nearly 15,000 people to Louisville, and has an economic impact of more than $4 million, according to NASP. Competitors can also win a lot of cash.

"We also have a scholarship shoot off, and the top five boys and top 5 girls will be brought out in front of a crowd at Broadbent Arena on Saturday afternoon," Roy Grimes, CEO of NASP, said. "And they will shoot for $159,000."

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

This is the 14th year the national tournament has been in Louisville.

The event started Thursday and will wrap up Saturday.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.