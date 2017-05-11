LMPD asking for help locating man wanted for murder

Mannequin heads and old cars can be spotted on the home’s lawn.More >>
When people in the Algonquin neighborhood are asked what their community needs. The response is almost always the same. "They need more stuff down here for the kids to do," Aundrea Thomas said.
LMPD is asking for your help locating a wanted person.
The event brings nearly 15,000 people to Louisville, and has an economic impact of more than $4 million.
Dr. Ricky Jones was appointed to sit on the Citizens Commission on Police Accountability by an 11-8 vote.
