LMPD asking for help locating man wanted for murder

If you see the subject, do not approach him. (Source: LMPD)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD is asking for your help locating a man charged with murder.

They're looking for Jerrel Holloway.

Holloway is wanted for the 2016 murder of then two-year-old Tamia Taylor.

He's reportedly aware of the indictment and on the run.

If you spot Holloway, do not approach him.

Call 9-1-1 or the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD with any information.

