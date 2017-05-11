Louisville dancers meet "This is Us" star after being inspired by show

Mannequin heads and old cars can be spotted on the home’s lawn.More >>
Mannequin heads and old cars can be spotted on the home’s lawn.More >>
When people in the Algonquin neighborhood are asked what their community needs. The response is almost always the same. “They need more stuff down here for the kids to do,” Aundrea Thomas said.More >>
When people in the Algonquin neighborhood are asked what their community needs. The response is almost always the same. “They need more stuff down here for the kids to do,” Aundrea Thomas said.More >>
Recently, a new 15,000-square foot resort that includes an indoor pool for dogs opened on Murphy Lane in Louisville. The Pet Station Country Club offers boarding, training and daycare options.More >>
Recently, a new 15,000-square foot resort that includes an indoor pool for dogs opened on Murphy Lane in Louisville. The Pet Station Country Club offers boarding, training and daycare options.More >>
Dr. Ricky Jones was appointed to sit on the Citizens Commission on Police Accountability by an 11-8 vote.More >>
Dr. Ricky Jones was appointed to sit on the Citizens Commission on Police Accountability by an 11-8 vote.More >>
A group of Louisville dancers is sharing their friend's legacy through a dance inspired by a hit NBC show.More >>
A group of Louisville dancers is sharing their friend's legacy through a dance inspired by a hit NBC show.More >>