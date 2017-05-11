Ricky Jones appointed to police oversight board

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With an applause and a fist in the air, Dr. Ricky Jones will now serve on a police oversight board counseling Louisville's mayor and chief on police involved shootings and actions.

"Good police officers are not at war with the black community," Jones said after his confirmation. "The police officers who are at war with the black community, they need to understand what's going on and that we're moving to a place in this country where that type of behavior will not be allowed."

Jones and the Fraternal Order of Police President Dave Mutchler have had a loud public feud. Mutchler drew the line after Jones' publicly called him and a councilwoman racist.

"You can't call people racist or label people racist just because they disagree with you," Mutchler said. "That's not how it works in this country. There are obviously some council folks, elected council folks who don't understand that."

Jones' appointment was not a landslide---11 to 8.

Brent Ackerson, a democrat who represents the 26th district was on of the eight who voted no.

"Just as we do on a regular basis on this body, we disagree," Ackerson said. "But we don't resort to name calling and bad mouthing each other over those issues."

Jones told us he is not anti-police but rather anti bad police, and says African Americans are often targeted by cops with biases.

"We live in a country where black men are five to six percent of the population but make up almost half the jail and prison population," Jones said.

Mutchler takes offense and says officers do their jobs, without considering skin color.

"None of it is about race," Mutchler told us. "It shouldn't be. That's the problem here."

The police oversight board is made up of 11 people, three of them are African American.

"Dr. Ricky Jones is a respected advocate for justice in our community, and the Mayor believes he will bring an important perspective to the Commission’s work," Jean Porter, the Mayor's Spokeswoman said "We appreciate the Council being supportive of his nomination as we work to increase diversity of experience and perspectives on all our boards and commissions."

