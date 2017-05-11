Clarksville cemetery damaged by vandals

An historic cemetery in Clarksville was damaged after headstones were knocked over and broken. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) – An historic cemetery in Clarksville was damaged after headstones were knocked over and broken.

Grayson-Long Cemetery is a pre-Civil War cemetery and no one has been buried there in nearly a century.

It's tucked away in a small park in the woods.

Vandals knocked over headstones and also broke parts of the surrounding fence.

Dale Popp is the trustee overseeing the cemetery and said he’s thankful the damage wasn’t worse.

“These people need to be respected in death,” Popp said. “Really, I don't think they'd want their relatives resting place to be disturbed."

Popp said Grayson Funeral Home has offered to repair to broken stones.

The Clarksville Police Department is investigating and said they plan to add some trail cameras to help catch anyone moving forward.

