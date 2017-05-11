Clarksville cemetery damaged by vandals

Mannequin heads and old cars can be spotted on the home’s lawn.More >>
When people in the Algonquin neighborhood are asked what their community needs. The response is almost always the same. “They need more stuff down here for the kids to do,” Aundrea Thomas said.More >>
Police are responding to a shooting in the Park Hill neighborhood.More >>
An historic cemetery in Clarksville was damaged after headstones were knocked over and broken.More >>
Recently, a new 15,000-square foot resort that includes an indoor pool for dogs opened on Murphy Lane in Louisville. The Pet Station Country Club offers boarding, training and daycare options.More >>
