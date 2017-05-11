Evander Holyfield looks for the future stars in Louisville

Louisville, KY (WAVE) - In a city that has produced four Heavyweight Champions of the World, including the Greatest of All-Time, Muhammad Ali, Evander Holyfield is hoping to find the next one.

Holyfield, the only four-time Heavyweight Champ, spent Thursday afternoon scouting out the talent at TKO Boxing in downtown Louisville.

"I'm looking for kids who are willing to work," Holyfield told WAVE 3 Sports. "It's just like I told them about the fantasy and a goal. You know fantasy is when you want something but you ain't willing to work. A goal is when you want something and you're willing to work and that's the ultimate thing."

Holyfield, nicknamed "The Real Deal" during his fight career, spoke to the kids for about 20 minutes.

He discussed his upbringing and the break that helped give him his start as a fighter. The front desk worker at a Boys Club in Atlanta spotted him the quarter that he needed to get inside. He also told story after story about the positive influence and discipline imparted by his mother.

"My momma said to do three things, listen, follow directions and don't quit," Holyfield recalls.

Holyfield recently started The Real Deal Boxing, a boxing promotion company that is also signing fighters.

He'll be a part of a major announcement on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Ali Center that will include Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, Joe Reeves of Top Knotch Boxing, Donald Lassere of the Muhammad Ali Center and Jason Rittenberry of Kentucky Venues.

