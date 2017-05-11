Five Questions with Founder of The Pet Station Country Club

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In just a few short weeks, the kids will soon be out of school, and perhaps you’ll be packing the suitcases for a family vacation. Unfortunately, taking along the family pet is not always an option. And finding a good place for them can be a challenge.

Recently, a new 15,000-square foot resort that includes an indoor pool for dogs opened on Murphy Lane in Louisville. The Pet Station Country Club offers boarding, training and daycare options.

Scott Burnley, co-owner and certified canine trainer and behavior specialist, opened the doors in March. He says he traveled to pet shows and met with companies to look at cutting-edge technology that was used in larger settings.

Here are my five questions with Scott Burnley of The Pet Station Country Club.

1) How is it different from other Pet Resorts and Boarding / Training / Grooming facilities?

We have a 4,000-square foot indoor dog park complete with a custom-engineered obstacle course. The park is temperature-controlled year-round and laid with K9Grass, which is specially-designed for canine comfort, and harnesses anti-microbial protection technology. When the weather is good, dogs can move between the indoor park and outdoor yards at their leisure.

We can board and train, and that allows us to really mold behavior in a positive manner. We have some of the finest, best-educated trainers in the country working here. I’m particularly proud of our daycation program which is a growing part of our business, especially for busy owners.

Also, Pet Station Country Club’s Premium Suites are equipped with features like luxurious memory foam beds, and Petchatz, a premium two-way interactive treat camera that allows owners and pets to connect when apart via mobile devices or computer.

2) I see it has a mineral pool …what does that provide for dogs?

Swimming is especially beneficial to older dogs or those recovering from surgeries that cannot exercise without aches and pains. The pool is also great way to also introduce dogs to water. The pool’s sloped entrance recreates natural water environments. A lot of dogs really enjoy it. Owners do too. We have an open swim beginning at 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. that’s really gaining in popularity. It’s $20.00 and we also host dog birthday parties.

The Mineral packs allow us to use less chlorine. That’s easier for the dogs’ skin. Dogs also tend to drink water, so it’s safer with less chlorine count.

3) Was it hard to find the right space for your Country Club?

The property kind of found us. One of our owners lives directly next door and it became available. It was natural choice for a world-class facility. A flat, 6 acres of excellent ground for pooches to enjoy. The space is incredible.

4) What are the prices?

We begin at $37 a night for small dogs. Daycation is $25.00 for a full day. We also have a number of extras like organic treats and fro-yo for dogs to spoil them.

5) Do you take dogs that need medication?

Yes, we do. We have a pet portal where we take your pet’s vaccination and health history. We go over all special requirements with the client. That’s exactly the type of service we want to provide. We will give insulin injections, a service many other resorts don’t offer. If there’s an emergency while our clients are away, we work to take your dog to your preferred vet whenever possible. We have great relationships with vets across town.

For more information about The Pet Station Country Club go to www.thepetstationinc.com

