Ballard's Adell has a major decision looming

Louisville, KY (WAVE) - Jordon Adell is projected to be a top 15 pick in next months Major League Baseball Draft.

The Draft begins on Monday, June 12. Adell is listed at 6'3" and 200 pounds.

Adell, a senior at Ballard High School, has committed to Dan McDonnell and UofL baseball, but might pass up college for a lucrative pro deal.

"It's not really a decision that you get to make," Adell told WAVE 3 Sports. "If the opportunity comes about and you're comfortable with it and it's something that you want to do, then you go for it. Obviously being a Louisville commit and you see what they're doing this season, it's gonna have to be something pretty spectacular, but it's one of those things, where the team chooses you, and if it fits then you go with it."

Ballard is 22-8 this season and plays West Jessamine at 5:30 p.m. on Friday in the Fayette County Invitational Tournament.

