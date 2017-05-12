UK's Diallo showing off leaping ability at NBA Combine

Chicago, IL (WAVE) - Hamidou Diallo is showing off his hops at the NBA Combine.

The University of Kentucky freshman registered a vertical jump of 44.5 inches, the second best in the history of the combine. Kenny Gregory leaped 45.5 inches in 2001. Gregory was not drafted.

Diallo never played in a UK game. The 6'5" guard enrolled at Kentucky in January. He was eligible to play in games, but elected to sit out and compete only in practice.

"I mean it's just been a difficult process and I ended up trying to do, because the coaching staff at Kentucky, I mean, just guided me through the process and thought this was the best thing for me to do, test the waters, see where I stand," Diallo told ESPN. "If now is the time than so be it, but I wouldn't mind going back to the University of Kentucky and still leaving both doors open."

Diallo has until May 24 to return to school.

(Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.)

