Cozart's clutch hit helps Reds top Giants, 3-2

By GIDEON RUBINAssociated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Zack Cozart had two extra-base hits, including an RBI double in the top of the eighth inning that scored the game-winner, as the Cincinnati Reds defeated the San Francisco Giants 3-2 on Thursday night.

The Reds won for the ninth time in 11 games and have won 15 of their last 20 games at AT&T Park going back to the 2012 NLDS.

The Giants lost despite a four-hit game from center fielder Denard Span in his first game since coming off the disabled list. The Giants, who have an MLB-worst 12-24 record, lost for the sixth time in seven games and for the 10th time in their last 12.

Cozart doubled to left center off Giants reliever Hunter Strickland (0-1) scoring Scooter Gennett, who tripled to right leading off the eighth inning.

Wandy Peralta (2-0) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings. He came into the game with two baserunners aboard and two outs in the bottom of the seventh and got Brandon Belt to fly out to left.

