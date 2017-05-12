Latest Indiana sports

COLTS-SIGNINGS

Indianapolis signs 3 draft picks before rookie camp opens

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indianapolis Colts have signed three of their eight draft picks.

Cornerbacks Quincy Wilson and Nate Hairston and inside linebacker Anthony Walker all agreed to deals Thursday. Indy's rookie mini-camp opens Friday.

Terms of the deals were not immediately available but players selected after the first round typically sign four-year deals.

Wilson was a second-round pick. The former Florida player is expected to immediately fight for a starting job.

Hairston was the first of Indy's two fifth-round picks and also could vie for immediate playing time in a secondary that lacks cornerback depth. He played at Temple.

Walker was the other fifth-round pick and is yet another offseason addition to what had been a think linebacker corps. He played at Northwestern.

NOTRE DAME-ACC GAMES

Notre Dame, ACC announce games through 2037

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - Notre Dame will continue to play five football games each season against members of the Atlantic Coast Conference through 2037.

The schedule from 2026 to 2037 was announced Thursday and continues a partnership that started in 2014. The games from this fall until 2025 have already been announced.

The Fighting Irish play Labor Day night games at Clemson in 2031 and at Virginia Tech in 2036. Notre Dame will host 30 of the games from 2026 through 2037, while 30 are on the road.

The ACC had a 6-9 record against Notre Dame over the past three seasons. The Fighting Irish's five games against ACC foes in 2017 include road games at Boston College, North Carolina and Miami and home games vs. NC State and Wake Forest.

TWINS-WHITE SOX

Escobar's homer, 4 RBIs lead Twins past White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) - Eduardo Escobar hit a three-run homer then added a fourth RBI with a double as the Minnesota Twins outlasted the struggling Chicago White Sox 7-6 on Thursday night.

Brian Dozier and Miguel Sano crushed solo shots and Joe Mauer singled in a run for Minnesota, which hung on to deal the White Sox a season-high fifth straight loss after jumping out to a 6-0 lead in the second inning.

Melky Cabrera launched a three-run homer off Twins starter Phil Hughes in the fifth. Chicago's Matt Davidson drove in two runs, on a solo homer and a groundout.

Ryan Pressley (1-2), the third of five Twins relievers, pitched a scoreless seventh inning for the win.

Brandon Kintzler pitched the final five outs for his eighth save in nine chances. He struck out Omar Narvaez and Leury Garcia in the eighth with the tying run on third and go-ahead run on second.

Chicago starter Derek Holland (3-3) permitted seven runs, but just three earned, and six hits in five innings in taking the loss. Four White Sox relievers followed with four hitless innings.

BEARS MOVES

Bears release veteran receiver Royals

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) - The Chicago Bears have released veteran receiver Eddie Royal.

Royal was limited to nine games in each of his two seasons in Chicago because of injuries after agreeing to a three-year deal in March 2015. He caught 33 passes for 369 yards this year after finishing with 37 receptions for 238 yards and a TD last season.

Royal has 408 catches for 4,357 yards and 28 touchdowns in nine seasons with Denver, San Diego and Chicago.

The Bears also waived defensive lineman Will Sutton, fullback Paul Lasike and offensive lineman Cornelius Edison on Thursday.

