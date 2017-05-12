Louisville man killed in triple shooting outside Nicholasville motorcycle club

The shooting happened outside Bonded Links Club House in Nicholasville. (Source: WLEX-TV)

NICHOLASVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man was killed early Friday morning in a triple shooting outside a motorcycle club in Nicholasville, a Lexington television station reported.



Nicholasville authorities said Mark Boguszewski, 27, of Louisville died in the shooting outside Bonded Links Club House on Industry Parkway in Nicholasville shortly before 2:30 a.m., according to WLEX.

The other two victims were taken to a hospital. Their names have not been released.

Police told WLEX that they do not know the shooter's identity and they are unsure he was part of a group that had rented out the club for a private party.

This story will be updated.

