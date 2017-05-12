Sister of accused killer in Arkansas says he's mentally ill

Arkansas State Police say the suspect in a triple shooting in Yell County is in custody.

Arkansas State Police say a sheriff's deputy was fatally shot and two others were found dead in rural Arkansas on Thursday.

Region 8 law enforcement agencies were among many who showed support to the Yell County Sheriff’s Office after a deputy was killed.

James Bowden gave himself up Thursday about 30 minutes after releasing a woman he had apparently been holding hostage inside the home where two females were found dead. (Source: Facebook/KARK/CNN)

DARDANELLE, Ark. (AP) - The sister of a man accused of killing an Arkansas sheriff's deputy and two other people says she spoke to him by phone while he held a woman hostage during a five-hour standoff with law enforcement.

Julie Inmon told The Associated Press on Friday that her brother, James Arthur Bowden, has a history of mental illness. Doctors and authorities have not confirmed that.

Bowden, 42, surrendered Thursday afternoon at a house near Dardanelle where two of victims were found dead, the state police said. Dardanelle is about 65 miles (105 kilometers) west of Little Rock.

Bowden is suspected in the killing of Yell County Sheriff's Lt. Kevin C. Mainhart on Thursday morning. Mainhart was responding to a call about a disturbance at the home when he spotted a car associated with that address and stopped it. During that traffic stop, Mainhart, 46, was fatally wounded. A passing motorist notified law enforcement, state police said.

Inmon said her brother told her he killed two of his girlfriend's relatives. Authorities have not identified those people, whose bodies were found in the yard, or the woman who was held hostage. Authorities have not said how the two others were killed.

Bowden released the hostage about 30 minutes before he gave himself up to law enforcement.

Arkansas state police Director Bill Bryant said Bowden faces three counts of capital murder.

In an interview with KATV, a man identifying himself as the defendant's father, James Bowden Sr., said the police were originally called to the home because his son and his son's girlfriend had been arguing. He said the woman who had been held hostage was the girlfriend.

Mainhart was an officer in Yell County for five years and had previously worked for the West Memphis Police Department for more than twenty years, state police said in the news release.

"He was a leader not only within the department, but the community of Yell County as well. He was very respected," Yell County Sheriff Bill Gilkey said.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge expressed their condolences to the deputy's family and praised his decades in law enforcement.

Hutchinson ordered the Arkansas flag be flown at half-staff Friday in memory of the slain deputy.

Mainhart's death came on the same day as the 36th annual memorial to honor fallen officers at the Arkansas state Capitol.

