New Washington Elementary, Middle/High Schools closed today due to power outage

NEW WASHINGTON, IN(WAVE) - A power outage has forced New Washington Elementary School and New Washington Middle/High School to close on Friday, May 12, a spokeswoman for Greater Clark County Schools said.

Initially, district leaders announced a 2-hour delay for the schools, but power still has not been restored, so the decision was made to cancel classes altogether.

The cause of the power outage is unknown.

