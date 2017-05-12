Sheriff: Police chief, gunman among 4 dead in Ohio nursing home shooting

According to the sheriff of Licking County, Randy Thorp, four people have died after an active shooter situation east of Columbus.

Thorp said the police chief, gunman and two employees of a nursing home were shot and killed Friday morning.

Thorp identified the police chief as 36-year-old Steven Disario.

Disario is a father of six with another child on the way.

During a press conference he said Disario had been chief for only three weeks.

"Very unfortunate tragedy. Terrible tragedy for our community," Thorp said.

Thorp said a weapon has not been recovered yet.

None of the 23 nursing home residents were injured.

The shooting was reported around 8 a.m. at the Pine Kirk Care Center in Kirkersville.

Law enforcement sources told 10TV the shooter turned the gun on himself.

The incident happened in the 200 block of East Main Street.

Here on scene in Kirkersville. Saw officers entering the building just now. #nanow pic.twitter.com/MAfqx8IxDE — Bethany Bruner (@bethany_bruner) May 12, 2017

Kirkersville Elementary School was placed on lockdown, 10TV reported. The school will remain closed for the day.

Governor John Kasich reacted to the incident on Twitter around 9 a.m.

Shocked & pained by the horrific shooting in Kirkersville, ask for prayers for those injured. Grateful for law enforcement’s quick response. https://t.co/Vd9hMu7Bqk — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) May 12, 2017

Please join me in prayers for the injured police officer. https://t.co/kkgQv9CU4u — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) May 12, 2017

A crisis team is in place to help the responding officers and deputies.

Authorities are working on getting positive ID of the shooter.

No motive is known at this time.

No other details are immediately available.

