Man killed in shooting on front porch in Hopkinsville

Police are looking for the gunman who shot and killed a man in Hopkinsville, KY.

Kristofer Armstrong, 25, was shot in the chest while on the front porch of a home on Kenwood Drive on Thursday night.

Armstrong was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released a description of the gunman.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 270-890-1300 or Crime Stoppers at 270-887-8477.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.