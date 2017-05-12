Man killed in shooting on front porch in Hopkinsville

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Mannequin heads and old cars can be spotted on the home’s lawn.More >>
When people in the Algonquin neighborhood are asked what their community needs. The response is almost always the same. “They need more stuff down here for the kids to do,” Aundrea Thomas said.More >>
Apple said it now supports 2 million jobs across all 50 states, including 450,000 jobs attributable to Apple’s spend and investment with US-based suppliers.More >>
The cause of the power outage is unknown.More >>
Two other victims were taken to a hospital for treatment.More >>
