Apple awards Corning $200M for manufacturing investment

HARRODSBURG, KY (WAVE) - Corning Incorporated has been awarded millions of dollars as a part of Apple's investment in American manufacturing.

Apple announced Friday that Corning will receive $200 million from the tech giant's new Advanced Manufacturing Fund. The funds will be used to support research and development, capital equipment needs and state-of-the-art glass processing.

Apple officials said Corning’s 65-year-old Harrodsburg facility will be the focus of Apple's investment due to its integral nature to the companies' 10-year collaboration.

"Corning is a great example of a supplier that has continued to innovate and they are one of Apple's long-standing suppliers," Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer, said. "This partnership started 10 years ago with the very first iPhone, and today every customer that buys an iPhone or iPad anywhere in the world touches glass that was developed in America. We’re extremely proud of our collaboration over the years and we are investing further with Corning who has such a rich legacy of innovative manufacturing practices."

Added Corning CEO, chairman and president Wendell Weeks: "Corning’s longstanding relationship with Apple has not only led to significant glass innovations that have enabled new capabilities for consumers, it has also helped create nearly 1,000 American jobs and allowed us to continue growing and expanding in the US. This investment will ensure our plant in Harrodsburg remains a global center of excellence for glass technology."

The iPhone is made up of parts from 30 different countries, but Sen. Mitch McConnell, who also attended Friday's event, said he is especially proud of the glass developed in the Bluegrass State.

"The part that we all touch multiple times a day is this amazing scratch-proof Gorilla Glass," he said.

Since the 2007 creation of Gorilla Glass, Apple and Corning officials said more than 400 jobs have been created in Harrodsburg. Corning has obtained enough renewable energy to cover all of its Apple manufacturing in the US. Apple said it now supports 2 million jobs across all 50 states, including 450,000 jobs attributable to Apple’s spend and investment with US-based suppliers.

