Truck hits, damages traffic pole near Lake Forest

Traffic was congested in the area following the incident. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The incident occurred shortly before 7 a.m. Friday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Crews worked to repair a traffic pole after a truck crashed into it early Friday morning.

Around 6:40 a.m., MetroSafe said they got a call about a truck that hit a traffic pole near Shelbyville Road and English Station Road in the Lake Forest area.

Traffic was said to be very congested at the time and shortly following the incident.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ New Washington Elementary, Middle/High Schools closed due to power outage

+ Apple awards Corning millions for manufacturing investment

+ Ricky Jones appointed to police oversight board

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Information Officer Andrea Clifford confirmed that Louisville Metro would handle repairs of the signal as a part of their maintenance agreement.

No one was injured in the crash, MetroSafe said.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.