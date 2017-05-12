KY man arrested in Graves Co. on drug charges after traffic stop - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

KY man arrested in Graves Co. on drug charges after traffic stop

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A Melber, Kentucky man is behind bars facing several drug and traffic charges following a traffic stop on Thursday, May 11.

According to Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, a traffic stop was conducted on KY 45N on a motorcycle driven by Joshua Sanderson, 37, of Melber and a female passenger who was not wearing a helmet. It was also determined the motorcycle had improper equipment.

Upon further investigation deputies located methamphetamine, Xanax and other pills on Sanderson.

Sanderson was arrested is charged with the following

  • Failure to comply with Helmet Law
  • No rear View Mirrors on Motorcycle
  • Trafficking in Controlled Sub (2nd Offense)
  • Trafficking in Controlled Sub - 1st Degree (Methamphetamine)
  • Trafficking in Controlled Sub - 3rd Degree (1st offense)
  • Illegal possession of Legend Drug
  • Failure to notify DOT of address change
  • no registration receipt 

Sanderson was taken to the Graves County Jail.

