KentuckyOne Health to sell Jewish Hospital, other Louisville facilities

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - KentuckyOne Health announced Friday that it is selling most of its Louisville facilities, including Jewish Hospital, Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and Frazier Rehab Institute, among other facilities in Louisville and elsewhere in the state.

There is no timetable for the transition to new ownership, KentuckyOne Health spokeswoman Barbara Mackovic said.

In addition to Jewish, Sts. Mary & Elizabeth, and Frazier, other facilities included in the sale are Medical Centers Jewish East, South, Southwest and Northeast; Jewish Hospital Shelbyville; Saint Joseph Martin and KentuckyOne Health Medical Group provider practices in Louisville and Martin, Kentucky.

"KentuckyOne Health will continue to operate and remains committed to these facilities and services until the time of transition," a news release from the company states.

KentuckyOne Health will continue to own and operate Our Lady of Peace in Louisville, Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown, Saint Joseph East in Lexington, Saint Joseph Jessamine in Nicholasville, Saint Joseph Mount Sterling in Montgomery County, Saint Joseph London in Laurel County and Saint Joseph Berea in Madison County, as well as KentuckyOne Health Partners Clinically Integrated Network and KentuckyOne Health Medical Group provider practices in central and eastern Kentucky and Bardstown.

"Since the creation of KentuckyOne Health in 2012, and through our dedicated employees and physicians, KentuckyOne Health has achieved many accomplishments," company President and CEO Ruth W. Brinkley said. "We have helped break down barriers to care in our communities; introduced new and advanced models of care; supported growth and opportunities for our employees and physicians, and helped make our communities stronger. We have also acknowledged the significant challenges to our integrated vision and our long-term success. The great change and great uncertainty in the health care industry has strained our financial health. Market forces have evolved to the point that change is needed to allow ongoing support for health and wellness in Kentucky."

The company said in its news release that by creating a smaller footprint, it will be "better positioned to continue focusing on quality care, continue to invest in opportunities for growth and improve the overall health and wellness of individuals across Kentucky."

"This decision has been made with great care and consideration," Brinkley said. "New owners and operators of the facilities outside of our central and eastern community focus will have the resources and ability to continue to deliver care, support employees and physicans and engage the community. We understand this will bring change and questions to our employees and community partners. We have an extensive transition program underway to ease the change and ensure focus on our priorities to our patients and partners."

