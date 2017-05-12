KentuckyOne Health to sell Jewish, Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospitals, other Louisville facilities

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - KentuckyOne Health announced Friday that it is selling most of its Louisville facilities, including Jewish Hospital, Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and Frazier Rehab Institute, among other facilities.

The "transition to new ownership" is effective Friday, May 12, a KentuckyOne Health spokeswoman said, although the new owner has not yet been determined.

This story will be updated.

