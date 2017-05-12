Woman charged with assault after cutting during fight

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Assault charges have been filed against a woman after a fight during which another woman was cut in the face.

An arrest warrant says the assault happened April 30. According to Shively police, Lisa Blevins, 28, of Louisville, pulled out a knife or cutting instrument and used it to cut the victim in the face.

A separate warrant charges Blevins with criminal mischief for breaking out a number of windows in a trailer and used her car to damage the exterior of the trailer causing more than $1,000 in damage.

