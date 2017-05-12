KY couple welcomes quintuplets

The mother gave birth to three girls and two boys on May 2. (Source: UK Healthcare)

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - A Versailles couple has welcomed quintuplets just weeks before for Mother's Day.

Briana Driskell gave birth to three girls, Dakota Faith, Zoey Hart and Hollyn Grace, and two boys, Gavin Lane and Asher Blaze on May 2.

Briana and her husband Jordan Driskell, who are first-time parents, thanked the doctors and nurses at the UK Birthing Center at a press conference on Friday morning.

"They were so positive — it was a different atmosphere," Briana said. "I’ve felt extremely comfortable since we got here."

This is UK's second set of quintuplets in a year. In November 2016, a Lexington woman gave birth to quintuplets on her birthday.

About 30 to 50 quintuplets are born each year in the United States according to Dr. Wendy Hansen, chair of the Department of Obstetrics/Gynecology at UK HealthCare. Hansen stated that the biggest risk is prematurity so elongating the pregnancy is a top priority.

Briana Driskell was admitted to the hospital at 22 weeks, and due to concerns related to preeclampsia, the babies were delivered by a cesarean section at 28 weeks and three days gestation. The smallest and firstborn, Zoey, was one pound and 13 ounces. Hollyn, the final baby to arrive, was born at two pounds and six ounces.

"I just keep looking at them and I really don’t understand how they all fit inside me," Briana Driskell said.

Dr. Peter Gianonne, chief of the Division of Neonatal Medicine at Kentucky Children’s Hospital confirmed that the babies no longer need breathing tubes.

"They are all starting to grow so I think that's a pretty neat Mother's Day present," Gianonne said.

Friends of the family set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses. To donate, click here.

