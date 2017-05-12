Woman sentenced to 8 years for reckless homicide

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A judge on Friday sentenced Terrah Love to serve eight years in prison for reckless homicide.

Love’s charges are complicated. Back in 2013, she was convicted of first-degree wanton endangerment for driving while intoxicated with her young nephew in the back seat. She was to serve three years for that charge.

Then, in June of 2015, police responded to an apartment where Love was staying. Reports indicated her infant daughter, Loyalty Love, was found dead there. According to autopsy reports, the infant suffered asphyxiation, due to Love having wedged the infant between her body and the couch. Reports also said Love was intoxicated when she fell asleep.

Because of the charges from 2013, the 2015 charge of reckless homicide was enhanced from one year to five years. The judge sentenced Love to a total of eight years.

