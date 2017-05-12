Highview students take part in mock DUI crash

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's prom season and WAVE Country emergency responders are doing their part to make sure these are experiences that students will never want to forget.

LMPD hosted a mock crash at Moore High School, on Friday in which students acted as crash victims. This particular scene was designed to be caused by a drunk driver, who was also a student.

From the bleachers of the football field, students watched LMPD cruisers rush to the scene. Moments later, EMS crews arrived to assess the victims. They pronounced one person dead and identified two others who were injured. The drunk driver was put in handcuffs.

"It was scary," deadly faux crash victim Zykaha McGrew explained. "It's a lesson to learn."

"There are always things kids can relate to," LMPD's Traffic Unit Sgt. Kevin Hamlin said. "Either they've experienced it themselves or they have a family member who has gone through it. This helps them think before they do things, to make smart decisions with what they do," he said.

The deadly crashed scenario ended with McGrew wheeled away toward a minivan that eventually would make its way to the coroner's office.

These mock scenes aim to raise awareness about distracted driving, such as texting or putting on makeup.

This mock scene is just one of many LMPD hosts every year for area schools in Metro Louisville.

