Police investigating deadly shooting in Hopkinsville, KY

Police in Hopkinsville, Kentucky are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

According to the police report, Kristofer Armstrong was on the front porch of 2734 Kenwood Drive when he was shot in his upper torso by an unknown suspect. Armstrong was then taken to Jennie Stuart Medical Center via ambulance where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting remains under investigation and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Hopkinsville police detectives at (270)-840-1300 or the Hopkinsville-Christian County Crime Stoppers at (270)-887-8477.

