Sheriff: Gunman kills police chief, 2 nursing home workers

KIRKERSVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a gunman has fatally shot the police chief of an Ohio village and two nursing home employees.
Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp says the suspected gunman was also found dead Friday.
Thorp identified the slain police chief as 36-year-old Steven Eric Disario, who headed the Kirkersville Police Department. Thorp says Disario had only been on the job for three weeks.
Thorp says Disario was found outside the Pine Kirk Care Center. Thorp says two employees of the center and the suspected gunman were found dead inside the nursing home.
Thorp says Disario was a father of six children with a seventh child on the way.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Three children are missing and six other members of the same family are injured after a burning house collapsed near Houston.More >>
Three children are missing and six other members of the same family are injured after a burning house collapsed near Houston.More >>
Brutalist-style buildings are being declared eyesores and slated for demolition in cities around the worldMore >>
Brutalist-style buildings are being declared eyesores and slated for demolition in cities around the worldMore >>
Acting director of the FBI has undermined White House explanations for the firing of his bossMore >>
Acting director of the FBI has undermined White House explanations for the firing of his bossMore >>
Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe is piece-by-piece undermining the White House's most recent explanations about the firing of FBI Director James Comey during testimony before a Senate committee ThursdayMore >>
Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe is piece-by-piece undermining the White House's most recent explanations about the firing of FBI Director James Comey during testimony before a Senate committee ThursdayMore >>
Police have released surveillance video that shows a gunman calmly walking into a San Bernardino elementary school minutes before he opened fire in a classroom, killing his estranged wife and an 8-year-old boyMore >>
Police have released surveillance video that shows a gunman calmly walking into a San Bernardino elementary school minutes before he opened fire in a classroom, killing his estranged wife and an 8-year-old boyMore >>
Officials from the world's eight Arctic nations will meet in Alaska amid concerns about the sensitive region after President Trump called for more oil drilling and development.More >>
Officials from the world's eight Arctic nations will meet in Alaska amid concerns about the sensitive region after President Trump called for more oil drilling and development.More >>
The collapse of a tunnel containing radioactive waste at the Hanford nuclear weapons complex underscored what critics have long been saying: The toxic remnants of the Cold War are being stored in haphazard and unsafe conditions around the countryMore >>
The collapse of a tunnel containing radioactive waste at the Hanford nuclear weapons complex underscored what critics have long been saying: The toxic remnants of the Cold War are being stored in haphazard and unsafe conditions around the countryMore >>
Police in West Virginia's Capitol have arrested a journalist who they said was trying "aggressively" to get past Secret Service agents and yelling questions at U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom PriceMore >>
Police in West Virginia's Capitol have arrested a journalist who they said was trying "aggressively" to get past Secret Service agents and yelling questions at U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom PriceMore >>
President Donald Trump has welcomed Vladimir Putin's top diplomat to the White House for Trump's highest level face-to-face contact with a Russian government official since he took office in January.More >>
President Donald Trump has welcomed Vladimir Putin's top diplomat to the White House for Trump's highest level face-to-face contact with a Russian government official since he took office in January.More >>
President Donald Trump is defending his firing of FBI Director James ComeyMore >>
President Donald Trump is defending his firing of FBI Director James ComeyMore >>
A group of turkey hunters got a good laugh from some daring deer in central IndianaMore >>
A group of turkey hunters got a good laugh from some daring deer in central IndianaMore >>