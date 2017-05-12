SLIDESHOW: KY couple welcomes quintuplets

The mother gave birth to three girls and two boys on May 2. (Source: UK Healthcare)

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - A Versailles couple has welcomed quintuplets just weeks before for Mother's Day.

Briana Driskell gave birth to three girls, Dakota Faith, Zoey Hart and Hollyn Grace, and two boys, Gavin Lane and Asher Blaze on May 2.

Driskell was admitted to the hospital at 22 weeks, and due to concerns related to preeclampsia, the babies were delivered by a cesarean section at 28 weeks and three days gestation.

MOBILE USERS: Tap here to view the slideshow

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.