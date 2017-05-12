Michelle Obama criticizes Trump school lunch decision

WASHINGTON (AP) - Michelle Obama on Friday criticized a Trump administration decision to delay federal rules aimed at making school lunch healthier, saying kids will end up "eating crap" instead.
Mrs. Obama told an annual health conference in Washington that more nutritionally sound school lunches are needed since millions of kids eat federally subsidized breakfast and lunch at school. Without mentioning President Donald Trump by name, she urged parents to think about the government's decision and "look at motives."
"You have to stop and think, 'Why don't you want our kids to have good food at school? What is wrong with you and why is that a partisan issue?" Mrs. Obama said. "Why would that be political?"
"Moms, think about this. I don't care what state you live in, take me out of the equation, like me, don't like me, but think about why someone is OK with your kids eating crap," she said.
In one of his first major acts, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced earlier this month that the department will delay an upcoming requirement to reduce the amount of sodium in meals. Purdue said he also planned to keep issuing waivers to a regulation requiring that more whole grains be served at schools.
The move partially rolls back rules the former first lady supported as part of her "Let's Move" anti-childhood obesity initiative.
She said parents shouldn't sit idly by and allow that to happen.
"Because here's the secret: If somebody is doing that, they don't care about your kid and we need to demand everyone to care deeply about our kids," Mrs. Obama said.
