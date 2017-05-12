Mother's Day events in WAVE Country

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Looking for a sweet way to celebrate this Mother's Day? Here are a few places in WAVE Country offering special events and deals this weekend.

Sixth and Main Coffeehouse is hosting a Mother's Day Crafternoon Bazaar on Saturday, May 13 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Local crafters will have handcrafted unique gifts just in time to get the mothers in your life a something special.

Mothers get into Louisville Zoo free on Mother's Day courtesy of McDonald’s Restaurants of Kentuckiana. The first 500 moms will receive a free goody bag. Birdie, Grimace and Hamburglar will make appearances from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Brown Hotel has more than one way to celebrate the special woman in your life. On Mother’s Day, May 14, head to the English Grill where diners can pick one plated entrée of filet of beef au poivre, roasted swordfish or Maple Leaf Farms Duck and enjoy a multitude of sides. Seating available at 12:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. At J. Graham’s Café, guests can enjoy a brunch buffet made of a plethora of sides and fresh salads, carved ribeye with bourbon honey veal jus from the carving station and breakfast favorites. Seating available at 10:00 a.m., noon and 2:00 p.m. For more information or to make reservations, call 502-583-1234 or visit their website.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ SLIDESHOW: KY couple welcomes quintuplets

+ SLIDESHOW: Top baby names for 2016 revealed

+Star student and refugee remembered after deadly crash



Celebrate Mother’s Day at Bristol Bar & Grille and enjoy a brunch buffet filled with Mom’s favorites, including scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, cheese grits, Belgian waffles, fresh vegetables, fried chicken, pasta and an assortment of salad, fruit and desserts. Brunch will be served from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at all four locations. Reservations can be made by calling each respective restaurant or visit their website.

Celebrate "Mama's Day" at HopCat in Louisville. Join in the celebration of the work Mama to Mama has done over the past year. Tickets to the event include brunch buffet & a signature cocktail for the grown-ups, Mother's Day-themed kids' crafts, silent auction to support Mama to Mama, and entry into a raffle for a door prize. For tickets, click here.



Treat Mom to Mother’s Day brunch at LouVino. Both locations in the Highlands and Douglass Hills will offer brunch favorites with a Southern twist Mom is sure to adore, including vanilla mascarpone stuffed French toast with bourbon maple syrup and pancake tacos with bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs and cheese. A build-your-own mimosa bar will also be available for her to customize her own bubbles with fruit, juices, spices, purees and fresh herbs. LouVino Highlands will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and LouVino Douglass Hills will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Make reservations for Mother’s Day at louvino.com.



Mom is sure to love a Mother’s Day feast at Noosh Nosh Sunday, May 14. From 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., enjoy a special buffet with chef Shariat’s signature takes on salmon, chicken, roasted carved ribeye, eggs, bacon, sausage, salads and a variety of desserts. A build-your-own Bloody Mary bar and handcrafted cocktails will also be available. For reservations, call 502-205-2888. The regular breakfast menu with hearty omelets and sweet and savory crepes will be offered from 8 to 10 a.m. and dinner menu with sandwiches, pizza, salads and all-day snacks will be available from 4 to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.