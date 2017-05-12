At least 1 killed in plane crash near Hopkinsville - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

At least 1 killed in plane crash near Hopkinsville

At least one person has been killed in a plane crash in rural Christian County on Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Christian County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 12:10 p.m. at 8694 Shurdan Creek Road near the intersection of Quisenberry Road, a rural area northwest of Hopkinsville.

The FAA said the plane was a Beechcraft Bonanza. The FAA said local officials reported that wreckage was spread over a wide area.

The plane crashed into a line of trees, according to pictures from the scene, in an area that is hilly, according to witnesses.

The FAA has been called in to investigate.

A resident in the area told Channel 4 she is hearing lots of sirens from emergency vehicles responding to the scene.

