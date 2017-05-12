At least 1 killed in plane crash near Hopkinsville

A small plane has crashed in a rural area of Christian County northwest of Hopkinsville. (WSMV)

A small plane crashed in rural Christian County northwest of Hopkinsville on Friday. (Photo submitted)

At least one person has been killed in a plane crash in rural Christian County on Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Christian County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 12:10 p.m. at 8694 Shurdan Creek Road near the intersection of Quisenberry Road, a rural area northwest of Hopkinsville.

The FAA said the plane was a Beechcraft Bonanza. The FAA said local officials reported that wreckage was spread over a wide area.

The plane crashed into a line of trees, according to pictures from the scene, in an area that is hilly, according to witnesses.

The FAA has been called in to investigate.

A resident in the area told Channel 4 she is hearing lots of sirens from emergency vehicles responding to the scene.

Deputies & 1st responders are out w/ a downed aircraft on Shurdan Creek Rd. pic.twitter.com/ZJZyP9nCm6 — Christian Co. S.O. (@_ccso_) May 12, 2017

The Christian County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a downed small plane in the 8000 block of Shurdan Creek Rd. pic.twitter.com/ghXqelTMx8 — WKDZ Radio (@WKDZ) May 12, 2017

