At least 1 killed in plane crash near Hopkinsville

Mannequin heads and old cars can be spotted on the home’s lawn.More >>
Mannequin heads and old cars can be spotted on the home’s lawn.More >>
When people in the Algonquin neighborhood are asked what their community needs. The response is almost always the same. “They need more stuff down here for the kids to do,” Aundrea Thomas said.More >>
When people in the Algonquin neighborhood are asked what their community needs. The response is almost always the same. “They need more stuff down here for the kids to do,” Aundrea Thomas said.More >>
The crash was reported around 12:10 p.m. (CDT) in a rural area northwest of Hopkinsville.More >>
The crash was reported around 12:10 p.m. (CDT) in a rural area northwest of Hopkinsville.More >>
These mock scenes aim to raise awareness.More >>
These mock scenes aim to raise awareness.More >>
Mother's Day is Sunday, May 14, 2017.More >>
Mother's Day is Sunday, May 14, 2017.More >>