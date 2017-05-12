Multiple fatalities reported in plane crash near Hopkinsville - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Multiple fatalities reported in plane crash near Hopkinsville

HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) -

Officials say multiple people have died in a plane crash in rural Christian County on Friday afternoon.

The Christian County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 12:10 p.m. at 8694 Shurdan Creek Road near the intersection of Quisenberry Road, a rural area northwest of Hopkinsville.

The exact number of people killed in the crash is unclear at this time.

The FAA said the plane was a Beechcraft Bonanza. The FAA said local officials reported that wreckage was spread over a wide area.

The plane crashed into a line of trees, according to pictures from the scene, in an area that is hilly, according to witnesses.

The FAA has been called in to investigate. Officials are unclear where the plane was from or where it was heading.

The small aircraft can carry up to eight passengers.

A resident in the area told Channel 4 she is hearing lots of sirens from emergency vehicles responding to the scene.

