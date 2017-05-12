Fatal plane crash in Hopkinsville

The plane crashed in a rural area northwest of Hopkinsville. (Source: WHOP Radio)

HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - At least one person has been killed in a plane crash in Hopkinsville.

The crash was reported around 12:10 p.m. (CDT) in a rural area northwest of Hopkinsville.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Woman sentenced to 8 years for reckless homicide

+ Louisville man killed in Nicholasville triple shooting

+ Woman charged with assault after cutting during fight

WHOP Radio in Hopkinsville says the Christian County Coroner has been called to the scene.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.