Fatal plane crash near Hopkinsville

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
The plane crashed in a rural area northwest of Hopkinsville. (Source: WHOP Radio) The plane crashed in a rural area northwest of Hopkinsville. (Source: WHOP Radio)

HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - At least one person has been killed in the crash of a small plane near Hopkinsville.

The crash was reported around 12:10 p.m. (CDT) in a rural area northwest of Hopkinsville.

WHOP Radio in Hopkinsville says the Christian County Coroner has been called to the scene. A spokesman for Christian County EMS told WHOP there were no survivors.

This story will be updated.

