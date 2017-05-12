UPDATE: Number of victims unknown in Christian Co. plane crash

HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - At least one person has been killed in the crash of a small plane near Hopkinsville.

The crash was reported around 12:10 p.m. (CDT) in a rural area northwest of Hopkinsville.

During a brief news conference, officials in Christian County would not say how many people were aboard the plane. However, they did say the number of victims is unknown that there are fatalities.

Prior to the crash, the plane had been in contact with air traffic controllers at Fort Campbell Army Airfield. The military controllers handle the movement of aircraft in the Hopkinsville area. Contact was lost with the plane after a few minutes and the controllers notified Christian County authorities.

Calls from residents in the area near the crash scene were also received by Christian County 911 reporting a plane had gone down.

Christian County officials would not provide identifying information about the plane or its destination. On Twitter, the NTSB said the plane involved is a Beechcraft BE36, a six-seat, single engine plane.

The crash site has been secured to await the arrival of investigations from the FAA and NTSB on Saturday.

