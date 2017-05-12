Colts announce front office changes, make roster moves

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indianapolis Colts have hired five new people in their scouting department less than two weeks after this year's NFL draft.

Indy has hired Morocco Brown as director of college scouting, Kyle Childress as college scouting coordinator, Brian Decker as player personnel strategist, Ed Dodds as vice president of player personnel and Rex Hogan as vice president of player personnel.

The Colts also made two player moves as a three-day rookie mini-camp opened Friday: They signed free agent defensive tackle Josh Boyd and waived outside linebacker Curt Maggitt with an injury settlement.

