Graves Co., KY man dead following altercation with neighbors

Kentucky State Police Post 1 detectives are investigating the death of a Bell City man following a Thursday afternoon dispute between neighbors.

On May 11, 2017, at 5 p.m. KSP dispatch received a call of a man needing medical attention on Bell City Road in Graves County.

Upon the arrival of Troopers and Mayfield-Graves County EMS, they located Harold Fry, 555, of Bell City, Kentucky, unresponsive.

Fry was airlifted by Air Evac to Skyline Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee for treatment of injuries he had received.

Preliminary investigation has determined Fry was involved in an argument with neighbors concerning an ongoing burglary complaint from his property on Bell City Road.

During the argument, Fry was struck in the head. Preliminary interviews indicate no weapons were involved in the assault.

On May 12, 2017, at approximately 3 a.m., Fry was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Preliminary autopsy results have verified Fry died as a result of the injuries he received during the May 11 assault.

KSP considers this an isolated incident and does not believe there is an ongoing danger to the community.

The investigation is continuing by Detective Eric Fields. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

