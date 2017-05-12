Suspect in police chase, officer's murder: 'I can't stand to get caught with no pistol'

Rodman was rushed to the hospital after the pursuit ended with a violent crash at the intersection of North 26th and Duncan streets. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Evidence in the case of a Louisville Metro Police officer's murder after a deadly police chase, includes a jail phone call of the suspect saying he "can’t stand to get caught."

LMPD dashcam video is also part of the evidence in the case against Wathaniel Woods, the man charged in the March 28 crash that killed Officer Nick Rodman.

In the video, LMPD Officer Kody Despain was about 3 blocks behind Wood's 2005 silver Lexus. Woods was being pursued after police said he hit a woman several times and fired a gun in the air.

Despain told investigators Woods was driving about 80 miles an hour. In the video, he reports Woods running a red light as he witnessed the Lexus' crashing into Officer Nick Rodman's cruiser at 26th and Duncan Streets.

Despain to dispatch in the video: "Going northbound, he (Woods) just wrecked into a police cruiser! 26 and Duncan, 26 and Duncan, it's going to be a 10-50 start me, EMS!"

The case file includes video of the heroic effort to save Rodman, who later passed away. It also contains an interview with a man who said Woods hit him before the deadly crash near 24th street as he was trying to cross.

The gentleman in the silver car comes sliding around the corner there, and as he came around the corner, I tried to run!" the pedestrian said. "Once I hit my head on the top of the car, I couldn't tell you which direction I went from there."

A description of the chase from Woods himself is also included in the case files. "I only had one more corner to turn and I was gone. And that was it, and I woke up in the hospital." Woods said to a woman he called from jail on April 5. "We take the little fleeing and evading (charge) and all. That's what we do, been doing that forever."

"He's doing his job," Woods also said to the woman about the fallen officer, "I'm doing mine and you know, I can't stand to get caught with no pistol or nothing."

Evidence taken from Wood's car included a handgun and two bags of crack cocaine.

Woods who's facing murder and several other charges is scheduled for another court appearance next week.

